Fujian province hopes for more, closer bilateral trade with Sibu

SIBU (Feb 27): The Fujian provincial government hopes for more and closer bilateral trade with Sibu in many fields.

Fuzhou Administrative Committee of Free Trade Zone deputy director Liang Yong in an interview today said there is an existing close and good relationship between Sibu and Fujian province, especially Fuzhou City, existed since Sibu was built by its forefather Wong Nai Siong.

“Fujian is very strong in products such as shoes, textiles and electronic stuff. Sibu is strong in agriculture.

“We want to promote trade and investments between the two entities. Local companies in Sibu have an agreement to promote Sibu products in the province and we encourage our companies to invest in Malaysia,” he said.

He mentioned this to the press when met today at RH Hotel with a trade delegation led by Fujian Provincial Standing Committee chairman Lin Baojin together with the Chinese Consulate in Kuching.

Earlier, they visited KTS Group of Companies, after which they headed to RH Hotel for a dialogue with members of World Federation of Fuzhou Associations and Federation of Foochow Associations of Sarawak.

Liang, who is also leading Group Office of China (Fuzhou) Cross-border E-commerce Comprehensive Pilot Zone executive deputy director, said six delegates joined in the 10-day visit to Malaysia and Indonesia.

He said the purpose of the visit to Sibu is to promote further trade and economic relationship and cooperation between Sibu and Fujian Province.

“Sibu has a very close relationship with us. The purpose is also for the local companies to discuss on some possible cooperation that we can have,” he said.