Home minister: Autogate system extended to low-risk foreigners to ease congestion at KLIA

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 27): Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today said that the use of the automated entry system (autogate) in the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) will be extended to foreign low-risk travellers.

He said this is one of several measures the Ministry will implement to ease the waiting time and crowd congestion in KLIA.

“I don’t want to have denial syndrome. I acknowledge that there is congestion at the airport.

“One of the reasons is due to the short interval between flight arrivals which contributed to the congestion.

“So as a solution, what we are working on now is to allow autogate usage for foreign travellers who are low-risk to ease congestion — previously it was only open for Malaysians,” Saifuddin told the Parliament during the Ministers Question Time.

He was responding to Umno’s Pekan MP Datuk Seri Sh Mohamed Puzi Sh Ali who asked if the government was looking into addressing congestion at the international airport.

Yesterday netizens criticised the long waiting time at the immigration clearance in KLIA.

Many shared their unpleasant experience of waiting for hours at several airports in the country. – Malay Mail