KKB sees changes in the boardroom

KUCHING (Feb 27): KKB Engineering Bhd’s (KKB) board of directors proposed and approved its founder, chairman and group managing director Datuk Sri Kho Kak Beng to be re-designated in his new position as executive chairman effective March 1, 2023.

Concurrently, the board of directors also approved the promotion and appointment of Kho Pok Tong as the new group managing director effective March 1, 2023, and in line with its Succession Planning.

Pok Tong joined the Company in 1992 and was responsible for the business and operations of the various divisions within the company. Instrumental in the pre-public listing and corporate exercise of the Company, he was appointed as executive director in 1994 and later as group executive director on October 1, 2006.

He is a key member in the group’s expansion into the oil and gas sector and is a director of OceanMight Sdn Bhd, a Petronas major licensed company.

He has served the KKBEB Group over the last 30 years in many areas of strategic and business expansions.

Amongst other awards, he received the Outstanding Entrepreneurship Award for Outstanding and Exemplary Achievements in Entrepreneurship from Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards 2014 Malaysia and subsequently the Best CEO for Investor Relation (Small Cap) category from Malaysia Investor Relations Awards (MIRA).

He is a member of the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers Working Committee (Sarawak) since August 30, 2001 and i-CATS University College (formerly Sarawak Skills Development Centre) as a member of the Establishment Committee and the Marketing & Employability Committee.

He sits on the Board of several subsidiaries and associate companies of KKB as well as various other private companies.

The board additionally appointed Othman Abdul Kadir as Independent and non-executive director to the Board effective June 1, 2023. Othman has over 40 years of combined experience in the marine, oil and gas and general industries in the field of classification, inspection, quality control, auditing and consultancy services.

He has served in the Royal Malaysian Navy and left as a Lieutenant Commander, a lecturer in UTM, Marine Executive in Petronas, Surveyor and Country Manager in Lloyd’s Register and later Regional Chief Executive for Bureau Veritas Malaysia and Brunei.