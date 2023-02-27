Ling: Tax relief serves to encourage more private sector sponsorships for sports

MIRI (Feb 27): The tax relief for the private sector that sponsor any sports development programmes should help improve the performance and development of this sector, said National Sports Council (MSN) board of management member Alan Ling.

The former senator, also Miri Volleyball Association’s current president, said this reflected the importance of participation from the private sector in the nation’s sports development.

For the record, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when tabling Budget 2023 in the Dewan Rakyat last week, had stated the government’s proposal of a 10 per cent tax exemption to companies that were helping in the development of athletes as well as those employ former athletes.

“The 10 per cent tax relief for the private sector is a good start, and I hope that the percentage rate would increase going forward.

“The sports industry is a participatory sector. It would be a win-win situation for all parties if we could encourage more individuals, be they entrepreneurs or the key figures in the corporate sector, to chip in financially,” said Ling in a statement today.

Adding on, he called upon private companies to take advantage of the tax exemption, by providing more support in the forms of funding and facilities to sports associations and clubs.

“When it comes to sports development, it needs strong participation from both the public and private sectors, as it involves huge amount of money to cover training, events and competitions, as well as maintenance of facilities.”

Under Budget 2023, the government had allocated RM324 million for sports development, upgrading works on sports facilities, and enhancing the training programmes for athletes.

Other major announcements for this sector were an additional RM20 million for unity programmes in sports, culture, and arts at school and community levels; RM50 million as matching funds to the sponsorships given by the private sector to run sports, unity-based sports and national-level competitions; as well as an allocation of RM5 million to the National Athletes’ Welfare Foundation (Yakeb) for the well-being of national athletes who had contributed to the country.