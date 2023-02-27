Major praised for writing book on history of Sabah and Borneo

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 27): Major John Tulloch’s book ‘The Borneo Graveyard 1941-1945’ has immense historical significance for Sabah and the whole of Borneo.

Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew said that John, with his vast knowledge of the Borneo jungle and environment, and his love of history, is well-placed to author such a vast subject pulling the myriad of strands together of POW, internee, local and Japanese history.

“His research of the subject is remarkable in detail, which he embraced with many Sabahans. The complexity of the subject is enormous, but it is a history that is barely covered or known outside Sabah.

“His book covers in extraordinary detail the war in Borneo, Kalimantan, Sarawak, Brunei, Labuan and Sabah. It is, I believe, a book of great historical significance and importance covering the Japanese Occupation of Sabah and Borneo,” said Liew when officiating the book here on Monday.

Liew who strongly recommended ‘The Borneo Graveyard 1941-1945’ to the general public, believed that it too should grace the libraries, universities and schools of Sabah and Borneo.

“This book is the history of Sabah, it is the history of Borneo and it is a book of immense historical importance. John, thank you so very much for this most compelling, yet harrowing talk on our history, which you have delivered with great compassion and authority,” she said.

Liew added that the ministry, through Sabah Tourism Board (STB), will purchase 20 copies of the book and pass some to the State Museum as well as keep some at the Board’s library.

“We have history buffs visiting STB and we can show them the book so they can learn more about the history of North Borneo then. We can also present a copy of the book as a souvenir,” she said.

Liew added that she had asked STB CEO Noredah Othman to get in touch with the Sabah Cultural Board on the possibility of getting the book translated into Bahasa Malaysia so that more people will be able to enjoy it.