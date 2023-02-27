Malaysia’s deficit will be 65 pct if civil servants’ salaries rise further, PM Anwar says amid wage bump clamour

PUTRAJAYA (Feb 27): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim defended today his administration’s decision not to give civil servants a pay raise, saying the move was necessary to reduce Malaysia’s growing debt and channel more funds into programmes for the poor.

Cuepacs, the union representing lower grade civil servants, said last Friday it was disappointed that Anwar did not heed its call to increase salaries to help them cope with the cost of living squeeze in an immediate response to the revised Budget 2023.

“What they want is a salary bump and I agreed in principle,” Anwar told reporters after speaking at an international conference to address Islamophobia here.

“But I have explained the issue. Now what is the issue? Government debt is RM1 trillion… if we raise their pay the deficit will be 65 per cent,” he added. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME