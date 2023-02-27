Michelle Yeoh first Asian to win best actress at SAG Awards

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 27): Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh has once again bagged a prestigious international award following her two big wins last month.

The 60-year-old was named the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 winner for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role at the awards night in Los Angeles today making her the first Asian actress to take home the top honour.

She picked up the award for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

This is her third win this year after winning best actress awards at the National Board Review Awards and the Golden Globes.

The other nominees for the category were: Cate Blanchett (Tár), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Ana de Armas (Blonde) and Danielle Deadwyler (Till).

Yeoh appeared on the red carpet in a Schiaparelli Haute Couture black one-shoulder gown with yellow sequined fringe running down the length of the dress. – Malay Mail