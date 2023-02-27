Miri APM snake handlers capture metre-long black cobra in furniture store

MIRI (Feb 27): Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel here caught a black cobra measuring about one metre in a furniture store at Piasau Industrial Estate today.

In a statement, Miri APM said a team of four trained snake handlers led by Helini Jaman went to the scene after receiving a report at 11.01am.

“Upon arrival, the team was informed by the 29-year-old female complainant that her employee saw a snake hiding behind a furniture while he was tidying up the store.

“Following that, she immediately called the emergency line to ask for help to catch the reptile. The team conducted a check in the store and found a black cobra behind a furniture,” it added.

Miri APM said the snake handlers managed to capture the black cobra measuring about one metre using special equipment.

The operation ended at 11.41am and the cobra was later released into its own habitat.