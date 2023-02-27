Miri fishermen request use of trawls to be allowed during ‘bubuk’ season

MIRI (Feb 27): The fishing community here is requesting the authority to allow the use of trawls during the ‘bubuk’ (krill) season.

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting said he would forward the matter to the relevant ministries for consideration.

“I understand the needs of the fishermen here and will bring this matter (the use of trawls) to the top level of the relevant ministries.

“Hopefully, they can consider it,” he said at Pesta Bubuk Miri 2023 at Batu Satu Fishermen Market in Kuala Baram yesterday.

The Piasau assemblyman was representing Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah to officiate the event.

He was told that the ‘bubuk’ season in Miri usually starts in February and March, and that the season is an opportunity for the fishermen to earn lucrative income.

However, he pointed out that the use of trawls has been banned in the country for its impact which can threaten the country’s fisheries resources and damage the marine life on the seabed.

Ting said the use of trawls could lead to extinction of certain marine species including tiny fish, while affecting fish breeding grounds and coral reefs, among others.

Earlier, Kampung Batu Satu Fishermen Association chairman Abdul Mutalib Jaluddin requested for the use of trawls to be allowed during the ‘bubuk’ season.

Also present were Miri mayor Adam Yii, Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf and Miri City Council tourism permanent standing committee chairman Cr Warziedea Ahmad.