‘Nanta initiative’ for quota system in recruitment of S’wak civil servants pick up steam with signature campaign

KUCHING (Feb 27): Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi’s suggestion that the Sarawak government establish a quota system based on ethnicity for the recruitment of civil servants has gained the support of a group of 161 individuals.

Composed of academicians, professionals, civil servants and corporate figures among others, the group has decided to call the suggestion ‘Nanta Initiative’ and embarked on a signature campaign to further their cause, according to group spokesman, Fellow of the Academy of Sciences Malaysia Datuk Dr Jayum Jawan.

In a separate press release entitled ‘Signature campaign – Nanta Initiative for ethnic-based quota system in Sarawak’, Jayum said Nanta, who is also Kapit MP, would not be alone in this pursuit.

“Since YB Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi (DSANL) was first reported in several local media as having made a call for a quota system to be used in Sarawak Civil Service recruitment so that the diversity of Sarawak population could be reflected in the governance of the region, some members of Dayak PhD holder group called for a signature campaign to assure YB DSANL that he is not alone and has the support of many,” he said.

“What started as a one WAG signature campaign has spiralled out as there were many requests from other Dayaks who wanted to show their support to YB DSANL as well.

“As of Feb 27, 2023, there are 161 individuals who have come forward and willingly put their names to the campaign. Their ICs have been withheld for security reasons.”

Initially the group comprised professionals in the legal, business fraternities and academic and also former high-ranking politicians in the community before it gained momentum, said Jayum.

Many also called to express their support but requested that their names not be included least they might be subject to victimisation and undue pressure due to the nature of their work, he added.

“I wish to express sincere appreciation to one and all who have come forward to support what we now call the ‘Nanta Initiative’.

“The individuals who came forward to join this signature campaign acknowledge that each ethnic group is equally entitled to sharing in the wealth of Sarawak, and that all should have a place under the Sarawak and Malaysia sun.”

Jayum said he has shared with Nanta’s office the relevant documents for transmission to him.

On Feb 10 this year, Nanta in a Facebook post was responding to Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s aim to improve the salary scheme for civil servants to encourage more people to join the service when he (Nanta) said it was also important that the move is supported by a fairer recruitment system.

The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary-general said often times only a small number of non-Malay candidates were recruited into the civil service.

“I welcome the suggestion of the YAB Premier of Sarawak, Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who proposed improving the salary scheme for civil servants in Sarawak. This effort is seen to be able to attract more people in the state, not only the Chinese, but other races to join the state’s public service.

“This initiative also needs to be supported with the implementation of a fairer and more equitable recruitment system to ensure that various ethnic groups in Sarawak get equal opportunity to participate in the state public service,” said Nanta.

As an example, he said the Dayaks and Chinese often feel marginalised as they do not get a fair chance in getting employment opportunities in the public service.

“This situation will then result in a domino effect, which can be seen in the low percentage of involvement among other ethnic groups and non-Malays who hold high positions in the administration of the federal and state governments.

“In relation to this, I recommend that the Sarawak government establish a quota system at the recruitment level, which is where the injustice usually begins.”

That said, Nanta pointed out that there has been an increase in the number of people from different ethnic groups in the state civil service since Abang Johari took over the administration of the state.

“Not only that, we can also see appointments from ethnic groups and non-Malays who are beginning to be entrusted to steer the highest positions, both in the public administration of Sarawak and government-related companies (GLCs),” said Nanta.

“The approach of the Premier in the recruitment system with the philosophy that those who have merit will be given opportunities, should be used as a guide to ensure fair opportunities for all,” he added.