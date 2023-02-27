Nation’s No 1 tower runner shines in Las Vegas

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 27): The country’s No 1 tower runner, Soh Wai Ching, continued his incredible achievements when he topped the race up the stairs of ‘Scale The Strat Tower’ in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA on Sunday.

Even sweeter was that the 28-year-old Malaysian ran 108 floors involving 1,455 steps (height: 260 metres) in six minutes 46 secs; thus, equalling the previous record set by Mexican tower runner Alexis Trujillo in 2020.

The feat by Wai Ching was also a repeat of the same achievement he did in February last year, but at that time, he finished the race with a record of 6 minutes 57 secs.

The second and third places were claimed by Americans – Mark Ewell finished his run in 8 minutes 42 secs, while Mark Henderson clocked 8 seconds 54 secs.

“I will be back next year to aim for a sub 6:30 minutes!” said Wai Ching in a post uploaded on the official website.

The ‘Scale The Strat Tower’ is a fundraising event meant for the American Lung Association, in upholding the mission of ‘healthy lungs and clean air’. — Bernama