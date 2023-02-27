PSS-SSC Kenyalang Sepaktaktraw League 2022 trophy claimed by Kuching Knight

KUCHING (Feb 27): Kuching Knight were crowned the new champion of the PSS-SSC Kenyalang Sepaktaktraw League 2022 at the grand final held at Petra Jaya Multipurpose Stadium last night.

The winning trio of Aziqa Khalid, Harryson Unggong and Raffi Zamry gave their all during the nail-biting encounter against their Samarahan Brilliant rivals Muhd Faizal Azhar Salleh, Abang Ajmal Shauqi Abang Mohamad and Mohd Rizal Salleh.

Kuching Knight took the first set 21-18, but the 8-21 loss in the second set trigger the fire in them to emerge stronger in the third set, where they wrapped the game triumphantly with a 21-18 score.

The win earned them RM3,000 and medals as well as the challenge trophy.

As first runners-up, Samarahan Brilliant bagged RM2,000, while the joint third-placers were Sri Aman Gators and Miri Sea Horse, with each receiving RM1,000.

Kuching Knight also earned more honours through Aziqa who was named the ‘Best Tekong’ (Server) and Raffi, the ‘Best Left Apit’ (Striker/Attacker), while the ‘Best Right Apit’ title went to Abang Ajmal of Samarahan Brilliant.

“We’re very happy to have won today and I am very proud of the achievement and the performance displayed by the players. It was a very tight match, and our boys have shown great teamwork and a strong fighting spirit to become the champion.

“We are also happy to have achieved the target set for this tournament, which was a glorious win for our fans and supporters,” said Kuching Knight team manager Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman, also the chief political secretary to Sarawak Premier, presented the prizes.

Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) chief executive officer Awang Putrayusrie Awang Redzuan and its sports development division manager Ahmad Rodzli Hashim, as well as Persatuan Sepaktakraw Sarawak (PSS) president Dato Abang Ismail Saufi and its vice-president Hasweera Hassan, were among those present.