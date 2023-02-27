PT Resources, Ocean Exchange to develop RM1 bln Supply Chain Park

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 27): PT Resources Holdings Berhad (PT Resources), a processor and trader of frozen seafood products, and trader of other food products, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Ocean Exchange (Fujian) Foreign Trade Services Co Ltd (Ocean Exchange) to establish cooperation between the two parties for the joint development of the Malaysia East Coast International Supply Chain Intelligent Park.

This is inspired by the Marché International Cold Logistics and Cross-border E-commerce Project (Fuzhou Park) located in Fujian province, China.

The project, which facilitates bilateral trade between Malaysia and China through Fuzhou, China is estimated to be worth 1.562 billion yuan or approximately RM1 billion.

The project involves the establishment of an International Supply Chain Intelligent Park in Kuantan, Pahang, which is intended to drive the development of food and light industries supply-chain between Malaysia and Fuzhou with the aim of rapidly achieving currency internationalisation between the two countries.

The International Supply Chain Intelligent Park will encompass amongst others, integrated cold chain facilities to facilitate cross-border supply of consumer food as well as establish a digital financial platform utilising the UnionPay network to streamline and facilitate effortless cross-border payments and settlements between the International Supply Chain Intelligent Park and Fuzhou Park.

In addition, the project also aims to boost the trade between the Malaysian seafood wholesale market and China through digital transformation, whilst collaborations with cold chain logistics companies will be initiated to facilitate an integrated logistics supply chain.

T Resources managing director Heng Chang Hooi said, “This is an excellent opportunity for both countries to develop a logistics hub to support international trade between Malaysia and China. We expect the project to strengthen the supply chain between Malaysia and China as well as be beneficial to the end consumers.”

“In addition, we expect a growth in our overseas sales in view of the growing affluence in China which will contribute to an increase in demand for frozen seafood in China.”

Member of the Pahang State Executive Council, Datuk Mohamad Nizar Mohamad Najib said, “We commend the governments of Malaysia and China for their foresight in ensuring that businesses in both countries run their operations seamlessly through the project.

“We believe these initiatives could attract both domestic and international investors and businesses. China remains as one of Malaysia’s top trading partners and it is vital to have a hub to facilitate international trades between both countries.”

The MOU was signed by PT Resources’ Heng and Ocean Exchange representative, Richard Gan Woei Jer. Witnessing the MoU signing were Fujian province’s Member of the Standing Committee, Fuzhou secretary Lin Baojin; Deputy Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat, Alice Lau Kiong Yien; Chinese Embassy Minister-Counselor, Lin Shiguang; and Fuzhou Deputy Mayor, Huang Jianxiong.