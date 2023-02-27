Public Services Commission opens interview centres in UTC Kuching, Miri

KUCHING (Feb 27): The Public Services Commission of Malaysia (SPA) has opened its interview centres in Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) Kuching and Miri.

Its chairman Tan Sri Zainal Rahim Seman said the newly-opened interview centres would provide convenience to the applicants who have applied for a job in the government and ensure that the interviews can be conducted in a conducive environment.

“With our interview centre here in UTC, it will be easier for the applicants who are called for interview to come for the interview,” he said when met by the reporters after officiating Kuching and Miri SPA Interview Centre at UTC Kuching today.

Zainal Rahim added that similar interview centres have been opened in Perlis, Perak and Penang.

When asked on applicants from the rural areas or outside of town, he said they can opt for online interview because SPA has provided interview sessions online.

“We have created a computerised online application system through SPA9 where candidates are required to do an online examination.

“I am confident that with this opportunity, more applicants would want to join the public service,” he added.

Asked whether there is any quota available for Sarawakians, Zainal said the selection process for the civil service has been always opened for all.

“Therefore, we choose the best regardless of whether they (applicants) are from Sarawak and Sabah.

“In fact, if the interview is held in Sarawak, we would choose members from Sarawak to come and delegate the interview sessions because they are much more aware of the environment and situation,” he added.