RM5.6 billion for Sarawak in Budget 2023 insufficient, says SUPP sec-gen

MIRI (Feb 27): The RM388.1 billion announced in Budget 2023 may have been the largest budget in the history of the country, but the development funds allocated to Sarawak is a disappointment to many, says Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting.

He said the increase of RM1 billion from the RM4.6 billion in Budget 2022 was just a ‘drop in the bucket’ when considering Sarawak’s overall development needs.

“If we look at the development needs in the rural areas, especially roads, water, electricity, telecommunication needs and medical care – the allocation of RM5.6 billion is insignificant.

“The federal government must continue to assist and pay attention to development in Sarawak. The allocation must include a continuation of support for the development agenda in Sarawak through other methods and channels to narrow the development gap between East Malaysia and Peninsular Malaysia,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Nevertheless, he said it is still early to comment on how much Sarawak can benefit from the 2023 Budget as the details have not been unveiled on how much allocations are for different projects and future new projects.

Ting, who is Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, said he was pleased to note that Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had similarly stated that the RM5.6 billion was insufficient for Sarawak’s needs, and that the state government would continue to implement various development plans using its own funds.

“This is important as the development of highways and infrastructures ensures the livelihood of Sarawakians,” he added.

He also said the prioritisation of the Pan Borneo Highway and Sarawak-Sabah Link Road (SSLR) in the budget was welcome news indeed.

“The Prime Minister emphasised that these two projects must be completed as soon as possible. He does not want to see the Pan Borneo Highway mentioned in the annual budget in future as this has been brought up over many years.

“For the people of Sarawak, the Pan Borneo Highway is an especially important infrastructure project and the key for future development. We hope that the federal government will do everything in its power to ensure that this project will be completed as soon as possible to drive development in both urban and rural areas, and especially to improve the lives of people in rural areas.”