Sabah’s electricity tariff to depend on fuel costs, infrastructure issues, says Nik Nazmi

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 27): The rate of electricity tariff in Sabah will depend on the fuel cost factors and infrastructure challenges in the state, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said currently, it is quite impossible for the federal government, or the Sabah government, to give any assurance regarding the tariff until the handover of the electricity supply regulatory power to the state is completed.

“And as well all know, there are challenges in terms of electricity supply infrastructure development in Sabah, especially on the east coast because it does not have the fuel energy infrastructure like on the west coast,” he said when replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Ali Biju (PN-Saratok) during the question and answer session in Parliament.

Ali wanted to know the measures taken by the government to ensure that consumers in Sabah will not be imposed with higher electricity tariffs and burdened by the handover of the regulatory power, as well as its assurance to continue assisting consumers in the state.

Elaborating, Nik Nazmi said the federal government has already provided a large subsidy to Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB), including RM711 million in 2021, comprising RM368 million for fuel subsidy, solar subsidy (RM310 million) and tariff support subsidy (RM32.4 million).

This financial assistance allowed SESB to maintain the basic tariff in Sabah at a rate of 34.52 sen/kWh, which is lower than that in the peninsula, he said.

On Jan 20, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the transfer of regulatory power for electricity supply to Sabah will be made on Jan 1, 2024. – Bernama