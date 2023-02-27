Sagah: Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency to come up with devt strategy framework

KUCHING (Feb 27): The Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA) will come up with its Development Strategy Framework Towards 2030 during its main lab which is taking place from today until March 1, said its chairman Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

“(This framework) is in line with the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 where Sarawak aspires to achieve a developed and high-income economy (by the year 2030),” he said at the opening of the lab today.

His text of speech was read by Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Deputy Minister Martin Ben.

Sagah, who is also Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister, therefore urged all participants of the lab to contribute meaningfully and constructively to ensure that GKCDA will be able to contribute towards the State Aspiration 2030.

According to him, prior to this main lab, several mini-labs were recently organised by the service centres of constituencies under GKCDA.

The purpose of the mini lab is to engage with grassroot communities, community leaders, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and relevant stakeholders from various socio-economic sectors to address the development gaps in the respective constituencies covered under GKCDA.

“Congratulations to all the assemblymen involved for their proactive and commendable move. It is an indication that things are moving forward and the future is bright,” added Sagah.

On GKCDA targeted development sectors, Sagah said one of them is Infrastructure Development namely roads and bridges, drainage and irrigation management.

He said the other targeted development sectors are namely Utility and Telecommunication (electricity and water supply and digital technology), Agriculture Development (food industry, agro-tourism, mini estate, aquaculture and livestock, commercialisation and modernisation), Economic Development (Non-Agriculture focusing on industrial and commercial, nining, business and entrepreneurship and tourism), and Social Development (Education and TVET, healthcare services, welfare, housing, municipal services, youth and sports and border development).

“There is a project spearheaded by Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) for several years now on Bidayuh Language to be taught in schools under the Bahasa Etnik Programme. I urge members to include this project into the GKCDA agenda so that DBNA can complete the project and make submission to the Ministry of Education,” added Sagah.

Based on past news reports, GKCDA is allocated funds of RM1. 5 billion from the state government.

Constituencies covered under GKCDA are Tanjung Datu, Opar, Tasik Biru, Serembu, Mambong, Tarat, Tebedu, Bukit Semuja, Kedup and part of Balai Ringin.

Also present at the event were Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan, Deputy Minister of Transport Dato Henry Harry Jinep, Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh, Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus, Opar assemblyman Billy Sujang, Tanjung Datu assemblyman Azizul Annuar Adenan and Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada.