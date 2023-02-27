Sagah: Part of Balai Ringin now included in Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency

KUCHING (Feb 27): The Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA) has now been expanded to include part of Balai Ringin constituency, said its chairman Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn today.

Sagah said this decision was made following requests by Balai Ringin assemblyman Datuk Snowdan Lawan and community leaders of Balai Ringin since the sub-district is within the Serian Division.

As the areas covered are now bigger, Sagah expressed hope that more funds could be allocated for GKCDA which covers the constituencies of Tanjung Datu, Opar, Tasik Biru, Serembu, Mambong, Tarat, Tebedu, Bukit Semuja, Kedup and latest Balai Ringin.

“I have no qualms about this and would welcome them (Balai Ringin). That will make the composition of GKCDA becoming 9½ DUN (state constituency) areas.

“As part of N.30 Balai Ringin comes under Sri Aman Division, I urge YB Datuk Snowdan to also request for his remaining part of the constituency to be included into Sri Aman Development Agency (Sada),” he said at the opening of Lab on Greater Kuch­ing Development Strategy 2030.

His text of speech was read by Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Deputy Minister Martin Ben.

Present at the event were Snowdan who is also Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Deputy Minister of Transport Dato Henry Harry Jinep, Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh, Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus, Opar assemblyman Billy Sujang, Tanjung Datu assemblyman Azizul Annuar Adenan and Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada.

Martin, at a press conference later, explained the decision to include part of Balai Ringin constituency was agreed during a recent Cabinet meeting.

“This is because Balai Ringin sub-district is administratively under Serian Division, which is 40 per cent of the constituency,” he said.

Snowdan when prompted for his response, thanked the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and GKCDA for including Balai Ringin in its development agenda.

“About 60 per cent of my constituency is in Sri Aman Division, making it under Sada. Another 40 per cent is under Serian Division. That is why I have sought opinion from the Premier regarding this matter.

“His (Abang Johari) advice was that since those areas under Serian, then automatically they should be under GKCDA. It was then debated at the Cabinet and it was unanimously agreed that these areas should be under Greater Kuching,” he said.

According to Snowdan, he was overseas when the Cabinet approved the setting up of GKCDA on Sept 29, last year.

“Now Balai Ringin is also part of GKCDA. This is one of the ways for us to be developed together and we should work together as a team.

“Some of our community leaders are here including the Temenggong and Penghulu and I am sure they are very happy with the decision,” he said.

On GKCDA’s background, Sagah who is also Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development said its establishment was announced by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg during the Bau Gawai Open House on June 11, last year.

He said following the announcement, GKCDA’s setup was approved by the state Cabinet during its meeting on Sept 29, last year.

“The establishment of GKCDA is to ensure an inclusive, holistic, systematic and coordinated development of Greater Kuching namely the hinterland region of Kuching-Serian.

“The agency will play an important role to plan as well as to accelerate the implementation of socio-economic development programme and projects within this area. The agency will also have the benefit of getting feedback from the rakyat on their actual needs through the active participation of local Assemblymen in the Steering and Working committees established within the agency,” he added.

Sagah also said he is heading the GKCDA Steering Committee whose members comprise all the other assemblymen of constituencies covered by the agency.

He explained that the steering committee is established to provide strategic direction and guidance for socio-economic development; and to endorse programmes and projects for implementation within GKCDA areas of jurisdiction.

Five Working Committees based on Sectors have also been formed and chaired by the assemblymen.

They are namely Infrastructure Development chaired by Mambong assemblymen Datuk Dr Jerip Susil with Dr Sinang as the deputy, Utility and Telecommunication chaired by Miro with Azizul as deputy, Agriculture Development chaired by Martin, Agricultural Economy Development chaired by Henry with Dr Sinang as deputy, and Social Development chaired by John with Billy as deputy.