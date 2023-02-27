Sarawak records marginal increase in cooperatives, members and assets, says institute DG

KUCHING (Feb 27): Sarawak recorded a total of 1,159 cooperatives with a combined 310,178 members and assets totalling RM647.45 million as of December last year, said Cooperative Institute of Malaysia (CIM) director-general Datuk Mohd Ali Mansor.

He said there were 1,109 cooperatives throughout the state in 2021.

“In terms of combined members, the number has increased by 4.48 per cent, from 297,332 in 2021 to 310,178 last year.

“As for total assets, an increase of 1.66 per cent was also marked, with last year’s at RM647.45 million, and the turnover also went up by 26.21 per cent, at RM392.84 million last year,” he said at the CIM Programme 2023 held at the Waterfront Hotel here today.

Nationwide, Mohd Ali said there were 15,315 cooperatives with a combined 7.05 million members and shares totalling RM16.99 billion as of last year.

He said these cooperatives recorded a total revenue worth RM38.49 billion as well as assets totalling RM159.9 billion.

“Compared to 2021, the whole nation had 14,834 cooperatives with some seven million members, recording revenues at RM37.8 billion and assets at RM154.9 billion,” he added.

When it comes to clusters, Mohd Ali said 268 out of the total cooperatives across the country belonged to big cluster, followed by 479 cooperatives – medium clusters, 1,289 cooperatives – small clusters and the rest (13,279) – micro clusters.

He said it matters the most that all these cooperatives could move forward with the nation development and contribute towards socio-economic progress in an inclusive manner.

This year, he said the CIM Sarawak Zone will come up with 59 programmes including seminars as well as productive and technical courses for all the cooperative operators in the state.

At the function, Mohd Ali also handed over ‘Back to School’ aids to several school representatives and students as part of fulfilling CIM’s corporate social responsibility.