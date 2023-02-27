Sarawak Sports Corporation may propose inclusion of table tennis in Sukma

KUCHING (Feb 27): Sarawak has the right to propose for the inclusion of table tennis in the 2024 Malaysian Games (Sukma) if the state becomes the hosts, said Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) chief executive officer (CEO) Awang Putrayusrie Awang Redzuan.

He noted that Sarawak has a strong talent pool of ping pong players with some taking part in the international competitions such as the SEA and Commonwealth Games.

“If we host Sukma next year, we as the host can propose to the National Sports Council to include ping-pong into the one of the competing sports. We have the right to propose it and we hope other states will support it also,” he said.

Awang Putrayusrie said this to reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the Extreme Table Tennis Doubles Open 2023 at Extreme Table Tennis Professional Centre, Jalan Petanak yesterday.

He revealed that SSC is collaborating with sports associations to organise programmes and tournaments to identity new talents to represent the state.

“That’s why our state Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has always mentioned that we need to work closely with sports associations as they understand better the development needs of their sports,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Extreme Table Tennis Doubles title was lifted by Teng Cheng Reen and Liu Kian Hoong ahead of Lee Chung Khian-Tay Kok Hock, Jason Wong-Aggajiva and Jaden Wong-Too Ying Xin.

Among those present at the closing ceremony were State table tennis association secretary Roger Moh and Betong Division Ping Pong Association chairman Chen Chun Hong.