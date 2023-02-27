SFO new building in Kota Samarahan to be completed by July, says Uggah

KUCHING (Feb 27): The new building for the Sarawak Farmers Organisation (SFO) in Kota Samarahan near here is now 61.7 per cent completed and expected to be fully done by July this year, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Infrastructure and Port Development Minister said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had earlier approved RM20 million for the project.

“The project was tendered out at RM15.39 million and its progress is satisfactory. We have discussed with the contractor (Zaracon Engineering Sdn Bhd) and consultant to find out how to ensure that this project will be completed on time,” he said today following a site inspection.

Uggah said the unpromising weather in the first two months of this year had slowed down the progress a little.

“We will make sure that the roofing system will be done. I can say that the project is a little behind schedule partly due to the rain but we are trying to work together to address the problem.

“The project commenced on Sept 24, 2020 and at the moment, it is 61.7 per cent completed. It is expected to be completed by July this year,” he said.

He pointed out that the state Public Works Department (JKR) had been appointed as the project’s implementing agency.

He said the federal government has entrusted Sarawak to manage all projects below RM50 million, with JKR, state Rural Water Supply Department (Jbalb) and Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) as the technical departments.

According to him, if Sarawak can manage all projects below RM50 million well, the state can move forward with requesting the federal government to hand over all projects to the state for implementation so as to simplify the process and approval.

He said this is to ensure that all projects approved by the federal government can be implemented in a smooth manner.

To a question, Uggah said they were still waiting for details with regards to what had been announced under Budget 2023 last Friday.

“I also read what you have read. Our main concern at the moment is to discuss with all the federal agencies, what are the projects below RM50 million so that we can implement those projects.

“At the moment, there is no data yet,” he added.