Sivakumar: Malaysia, UK discuss cooperation to handle forced labour issue

PUTRAJAYA (Feb 27): Malaysia and the United Kingdom (UK) have held further discussions on cooperation that both can pioneer in dealing with the issue of human trafficking and forced labour.

Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar, in a statement today, said the matter was discussed when Andrew Patrick, the UK Special Envoy on Migration and Modern Slavery, was on a working visit to Malaysia from February 23-25.

He said Patrick had advised the local rubber glove industry to monitor forced labour practices such as bonded labour elements in their business chain following allegations of employers and especially foreign workers being charged hidden costs during the hiring process.

He said the Human Resources Ministry (KSM) shares Patrick’s view and will take immediate steps to use Blockchain technology for the purpose of monitoring the transparency of the process of hiring foreign workers so that it is free from elements closely related to the conduct of forced labour.

Sivakumar said he was informed that the UK had agreed to offer training and capacity-building opportunities to the Labour Department officers in Peninsular Malaysia and also Sabah and Sarawak as well as other enforcement agencies.

“A follow-up visit by the UK has been scheduled for March,” he said. — Bernama