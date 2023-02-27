Sports leaders in Sarawak laud ‘timely boost’ for stakeholders

KUCHING (Feb 27): Sports leaders in Sarawak have hailed the allocation for sports in the National Budget presented by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Friday.

It was announced that RM20 million was allocated for sports, cultural and arts programmes in schools and community while RM50 million in matching grants to encourage the private sector to sponsor sports programmes especially those promoting unity.

Another RM324 million was allocated to improve training programmes and sports facilities including for para athletes.

Amateur Tenpin Bowling Association of Sarawak (Abas) president Sunny Si Poh Heng said the federal government’s allocation of funds for the provision of training programmes and sports facilities is a timely boost and will be welcomed by all stakeholders.

“This timely injection will bring our sportsmen and sportswomen to greater heights and enhance unity in our society. We look forward to sports greatness in 2023.

“Sports achievement comprise two core elements which is, firstly, personal development incorporating determination, passion and dedication.

“Secondly, at the broader level it is about every segment of society working in harmony. This involves the government, sports bodies, coaches, parents and family members, sponsors and the media creating a united front,” he told The Borneo Post.

Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) president Dato Patrick Liew Chin Joon felt that as long as there is an additional budget for the nation as well as how to distribute it to the states, the details and the mechanism need to be worked out.

“The allocation for sports is always a positive move and to build a nation we need sports but it connects people together, creates better character and bonding.

“Sports also helps to promote the people of the country and hence sports development is very important especially to develop athletes from young,” he said.

Liew felt it was of utmost importance that funds allocated to sports and sports development should be channelled to the right organisations who will manage it professionally.

“On the matching of grants to corporate sector who sponsor sports events, it is good but in the end the procedure could be very tedious.

“It would better for the government to come up with double tax exemption that will encourage more to come forward to donate,” added Liew.

Sarawak Electronic Sports Association (SESA) president Afiq Fadhli Narawi, however, was disappointed with the lack of special budget allocation for e-sports in Malaysia and said it may be seen as a missed opportunity to invest in a growing industry that has the potential to generate revenue and create employment opportunities.

“E-sports is a rapidly expanding sector that attracts a significant number of players, fans, and sponsors worldwide. It is also recognised as a sport by many international organisations and is set to debut as a medal event at the 2023 Asian Games.

“On the other hand, the government may have other priorities for its budget allocation, such as education, healthcare, infrastructure development and social welfare programmes.

“It is up to the policymakers to determine the most effective way to allocate public funds and to balance competing demands.

“It is important to note that the lack of a special budget allocation for esports does not necessarily mean that the government is not supporting the industry at all,” he said.

Afiq suggested that the government may still provide indirect support through various initiatives, such as tax incentives, training programmes, and funding for sports facilities.

“Additionally, the private sector may also play a significant role in promoting and developing e-sports in Malaysia.

“Well, to come out with the development specific mechanism might be sufficient or l can say quite tight.

“But for overall sports industry development, certainly more fund injection is needed,” added Afiq.

Sarawak Amateur Boxing Association Dato Rahman Lariwoo felt that the allocations for sports and eco-sports tourism is only a minimised budget and the government should encourage the private sector and GLC to to come forward to support sports development and events.

“Without this support our sports culture and arts can’t go to higher level and sports associations especially in Sarawak we especially need all support from the government and private sector to help more Sarawak athletes achieve higher standards and higher level from Sukma, SEA Games, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and the Olympics,” he explained.