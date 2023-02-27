Tanoti delighted its Sarawak songket file bag picked for Budget tabling

KUCHING (Feb 27): The Sarawak songket file bag used by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Budget 2023 retabling last Friday has been revealed to be a product of social enterprise Tanoti.

This was made known to the public when GMBB creative community mall posted a video on congratulating Tanoti on its Instagram page.

Tanoti director Jacqueline Fong, when contacted yesterday, confirmed the songket file bag is a product of the company.

“We are delighted that our Prime Minister is endorsing the songket file bag which we have produced, as this supports our efforts towards heritage preservation, women empowerment and rural community building.

“Supporting traditional textiles is essentially nation building. The patterns on the songket fabric include bunga peach lapan, bunga tampuk buah kesemak, and bunga cengkeh.

“The weaver is Sukma Kipli from Kampung Moyan Laut, Asajaya and the bag is crafted by Senia Jugi from Kanowit,” Fong revealed.

Anwar was pictured holding the Sarawak songket file bag during the final preparations of the budget at the Finance Ministry in Putrajaya last Thursday.

The file bag was again seen at the Budget 2023 tabling in Parliament a day later.

Photos of Anwar holding the bag have since gone viral on social media.

GMBB, which is located in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur, in its congratulatory post to Tanoti said it was a great moment to see an artisan product make it to the cabinet as part of a major national occasion.

“Couldn’t have put it in better words when Tanoti mentioned it represents the contribution of heritage and culture to nation building.

“All we have to say is, ‘Great taste, Datuk Seri! We approve!’” added the post.

Last year, then finance minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz also used a bag from Tanoti when unveiling Budget 2023, which he later gave a mention during the tabling in Parliament.