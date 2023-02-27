‘Thanks for your service,’ Umno sec-gen says after Ismail Sabri decides to not defend veep post

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 27): Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan today expressed his gratitude towards party vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob after the latter reportedly pulled back from defending his post.

During a press conference today, Ahmad, who is also the deputy finance minister, said that Ismail might have made the decision as he has peaked in his political career following a stint as the ninth prime minister.

“That’s his choice. Made a big decision for himself. I thank him for all his services before.

“I think he no longer wants to contest, maybe he has reached the peak of his political career as prime minister,” he said in Parliament here.

Ahmad also reiterated that he will not contest for the party’s vice-presidency and will only contest for Pontian division chief.

Ahmad will challenge the incumbent division leader Datuk Hasni Mohammad, who is also contesting for the party’s vice-presidency.

Apart from Hasni, two incumbent vice-presidents Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid and Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin are expected to defend their post.

Other candidates are Titiwangsa MP Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani and two supreme council members Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah as well as Datuk Seri Reezal Naina Merican.

Another Umno supreme council member, foreign minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir, has also pulled himself out of the vice-presidency contest.

The elections for Wanita, Youth and Puteri leadership posts will be held on March 11, while division officials, vice-presidents, and members of the Supreme Council will be elected on March 18.