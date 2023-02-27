Tougher 4Q for Ta Ann as CPO, FFB prices drop

KUCHING (Feb 27): Ta Ann Holdings Bhd (Ta Ann) reported a top-line of RM450.7 million in its fourth quarter of financial year 2022 (4QFY22), followed by a worse operational profit of RM98.3 million (a 41 per cent year on year (y-o-y) drop)) as a result of the consolidation of the average selling prices of crude palm oil (CPO) and fresh fruit bunch (FFB).

Meanwhile, normalised earnings fell by 81 per cent y-o-y to RM17 million, hence bringing the full year to RM340 million, matching MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) forecast at 100 per cent.

The group had recognised an asset impairment of A$5.31 million or equivalent to RM16.23 million and derecognition of deferred tax asset of A$2.60 million that were registered for the Smithton mill.

“Oil palm contribution weaken during the quarter as a consequence of the lower substantial MPOB prices were traded average circa RM3,990 per metric tonne (MT), as revenue dropped by 35 per cent y-o-y to RM392.6 million,” MIDF Research said.

“The average selling prices of CPO and FFB decreased by 25 and 31 per cent y-o-y, respectively, resulting in a contraction of the profit to RM100.5 million from RM181 in the previous year.

“Further contributing to the poor result were reduced sales volume recorded, subpar harvesting activities, and low cycle months.”

Its timber segment revenue slower by 35 per cent y-o-y to RM57.4 million on weaker demand amidst inflationary pressure and lower ASP for plywood products.

MIDF Research expect to see margin compression in the company’s position as a result of the moderation in year-to-date average CPO prices of RM3,930 per MT (due to the fact that its plantation contributes about 86 per cent); this is made worse by profit instability from the timber segment as the company noted that inflationary pressure posts a challenging demand for its plywood products; as a result, the company’s outlook is currently experiencing double whammy earnings erosion.

“Hence, we maintain our Neutral call with a revised target price of RM3.27 (down from RM3.70) based on a price earnings ratio of nine timesanchored to FY23 EPS of 36.3 sen.”

Public Investment Bank Bhd (PublicInvest Research) note that Ta Ann is targeting FFB production growth of 16 per cent to 815,000MT for this year.

“It sees steady production cost at RM2,100 per MT in 2023. Fertilizer application reached 60 per cent of FY22 target while fertilizer cost is expected to be softer as MOP has significantly dropped to RM2,400 per MT from RM3,800 per MT a year ago.

“Total planted area stood at 49,968 hectares (ha). It plans to replant 2,500ha on peat land and another 500ha on mineral land. Mature area is expected to increase by 1,000ha.”

For the timber segment, Ta Ann is targeting log exports of 100,000 cubic metres and plywood sales of 108,000 cubic metres. Plywood demand is expected to remain weak in the near-term given the oversupply situation in Japan while log prices have slowly recovered since Jan.

Management has set CPO price assumption of RM4,100 per MT, US$270 per cubic metre for log price and lower plywood price of US$650. Lastly, it has allocated capex of RM67 million with RM36 million for plantation development, RM7 million for reforestation and remaining RM24 million for upkeep and maintenance.”