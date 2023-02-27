Unemployed man in Kuching fined RM500 for possessing six pieces of stolen copper metal

KUCHING (Feb 27): An unemployed man was fined RM500 in default 10 days’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to possessing six pieces of stolen copper metal.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar meted out the sentence against Rabuan Bustan, 33, who was charged under Section 37(1) of the Minor Offences Ordinance Sarawak 1958.

The Section carries a penalty, imprisonment for three months or a fine of RM500, upon conviction.

Rabuan committed the offence at the roadside near Jalan Sultan Tengah here around 8.46pm on Feb 22, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, a security guard of a golf course in Jalan Sultan Tengah, who was the complainant, was patrolling around the area around 8pm when he saw Rabuan suspiciously carrying metal pieces in a white sack on his motorcycle.

The complainant then instructed Rabuan to not loiter around the area but his instruction went unheeded.

Following that, the complainant went to inspect a Syarikat Sesco Berhad (Sesco) substation area and discovered that the electrical wires had been dismantled.

The estimated loss was around RM2,000.

The complainant then lodged a police report which led to Rabuan’s arrest at 8.46pm on the same day.

The investigation of the case revealed that Rabuan, who was caught red-handed of possessing the copper metals, had failed to satisfactorily inform the authorities on why he was in possession of those items.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted while Rabuan was unrepresented by a legal counsel.