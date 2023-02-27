Zambry withdraws from Umno vice-president contest

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 27): Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir has withdrawn from contesting for Umno vice-president post in the party election next month.

Zambry announced the decision in a Facebook post last night after taking into consideration his official duty as the Foreign Minister in the government.

“There are many foreign affairs and matters that have to be managed to uphold Malaysia in the international stage. It also brings the image of Umno which I represent in the Unity Government,” he said.

According to Zambry, he also wanted to give priority to strengthen inter-party ties within BN and between parties in the Unity Government.

Nonetheless, Zambry said he is offering himself to defend his post as a member of Umno Supreme Council in the Umno 2023-2026 Term election.

“I express my gratitude and appreciation to my friends in the divisions which have expressed their support for me,” he said.

On February 24, Zambry announced that he was offering to run for the vice-presidency in the party’s election.

The Umno annual delegates conference at branch level and elections for Wanita, Youth and Puteri branch wings were held from February 1 to 26.

The Wanita, Youth and Puteri division elections will be held nationwide simultaneously on March 11.

The Umno division delegates meetings and elections of Umno Supreme Council members will be held simultaneously throughout the country on March 18. – Bernama