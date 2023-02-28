127 flood victims in Bau, Kuching placed in temporary relief centres

KUCHING (Feb 28): A total of 127 flood victims from 31 families in Bau and Kuching were placed in temporary flood relief centres due to the unceasing heavy rain as of 3pm today.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said the flood victims are from Kampung Tanjung Batu and Kampung Opar in Bau and Kampung Batu Kitang Jaya here.

“All of them were moved to the flood relief centres at the Dewan Perdana of Bomba Bau and Kampung Opar Community Hall in Bau and Surau Nur Hidayah in Kampung Batu Kitang Jaya,” said the committee.

It added the flood victims from Kampung Tanjung Batu consist of six families comprising 13 people and from this total, two families have gone home; Kampung Opar (two families comprising nine people); and Kampung Batu Kitang Jaya (23 families comprising 107 people).

SDMC said both Kampung Batu Kitang Jaya and Kampung Opar are seeing a trend of rising flood victims.

It added that the heavy rain has led the water levels in certain areas in Kuching to rise and the committee is monitoring those areas, particularly Kampung Giam, Kampung Nyiru Dan Git and Kampung Rabak Asah.

Meanwhile, six other areas in Selangau are also seeing rising water levels in areas such as the Batang Oya riverbank, road leading to SK Nanga Tajam, road leading to Rumah Tamat, Rumah Tamat Nanga Tabau, Jalan Tabalong, Sg Alat and Nanga Tamin.

Similar rising water levels are also observed in Kapit, namely the Express Boat Terminal in Song, Kampung Ijok Sungai Katibas, Kampung Alai Sungai Chap, Kapit Wharf Express, the main road of Rh John Ramba Sungai Sesibau, Kampung Muhibbah and Kampung Baru.

In Mukah, the water level has been observed to be rising in Kampung Pangtray, Daro while in Miri, similar observations were noted at Kampung Long Bemang, SK Long Bemang and the Long Bemang health clinic.