17 from 7 families evacuated following flash floods in Bau

KUCHING (Feb 28): A total of 17 flood victims from seven families in Bau have been evacuated to the flood relief centres, as of 8am today, after their villages were hit by flash floods due to unceasing heavy rain.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said the flood victims are from Kampung Tanjung Krian Batu and Kampung Opar.

The flood victims affected are a family of four from Kampung Opar and 13 people from six families from Kampung Tanjung Batu.

“All of them have been moved to the flood relief centres at the Dewan Tanjung Batu Tasik Biru and Balai Raya Kampung Opar that were opened at 6.40am and 7am respectively.”

SDMC also said unceasing heavy rain has also led the water level in Selangau area to rise.

Among the locations being monitored are Rh. Ringkai,Rh. Jangit, Rh. Agan,Rh. Anching, Rh. Bubong, Kampung Warisan, Batang Oya river banks, SK Nanga Tajam road, Rh. Tamat, Nanga Tabau, Jalan Tabalong, junction of Rh. Lesia, and a road heading to Sg. Alat and Nanga Tamin.

Other areas being monitored are Batang Mukah riverbank, Selangau Riverfront, Rh. Magedeline Entayang, Kampung Melinau, Rh. Ingai, Nanga Melinau, Rh. Maran, Nanga Selangau, Rh. Ambrose Ramping, Emperan Ubah, Rh. Chandu, Kampung Keranji Madu, Rh. Belayong, Nanga Kalai, and SK Nanga Selangau.