Agro institute eyes high quality products, productivity via new approach

KUCHING (Feb 28): A new approach is being explored at the state Agriculture Institute here to produce high quality food products and increase productivity, said Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

He said the institute will continue all the present learning or courses but would change some of the approaches in line with Industrial Revolution 4.0 to produce not just high quality products but achieve higher productivity and involve the whole community.

“I have high hopes that through the new approach we can also change the fate of the farmers or farming community in the rural areas, who since the yesteryears have been involved in agriculture but do not have good returns that they hope for.

“With the new approach, I believe we are able to apply new technology to increase our productivity and quality of our products at par with the international standard.

“As our hope is to be a net food exporter by 2030, food security must be emphasised,” he told a press conference after presenting certificates and awards to the 2020/2022 graduands of the Agriculture Institute here yesterday.

Dr Rundi hoped the new generation, especially those who graduated from the Agriculture Institute, will understand how great the opportunities in agriculture in Sarawak and Malaysia are.

He pointed out that agriculture has a bright future in Sarawak because the state government through his ministry has planned to improve the status of the farming community in Sarawak by using the latest technology to increase the quality of their products and productivity.

“I have high hopes that through the Agriculture Institute like this, we can produce skilled manpower in the agriculture sector that can be taught and boost the agriculture sector in Sarawak in the future.

“To have food security, we need to improve in terms of technology, productivity and quality so we can be on par with the standard of those who have developed in agriculture,” he said.

The event was the institute’s 17th convocation for about 1,800 graduands. A total of 91 graduands received their certificates yesterday.

Dr Rundi noted that many have become successful entrepreneurs and are employed in both the public and private sectors.

Among those present yesterday was Sarawak Agriculture Department director of Dominic Chunggat.