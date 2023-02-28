Algerian to spend next 42 years behind bars for incest, sexual assault

KUCHING (Feb 28): An Algerian man was sentenced yesterday to a total of 42 years’ jail and 18 strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here yesterday for committing incest and sexual assault against his now 15-year-old daughter.

Judge Dayang Ellyn Narisan Abang Ahmad meted out the sentence on the 51-year-old accused after ruling that the prosecution had proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The accused was charged with three counts of committing incest under Section 376B(1) of the Penal Code, and was sentenced to 10 years’ jail and five strokes of the cane for each charge.

He was also charged with one count of sexually assaulting his daughter under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, and was sentenced to 12 years in prison and three strokes of the cane.

The judge ordered his jail sentences to run consecutively, and for him to undergo counselling sessions while in prison, as well as placed under police supervision for two years upon his release.

He committed incest against his daughter in 2012 when she was five years old, and again in 2014 and 2019. He also committed physical sexual assault against her in March 2020.

All the offences took place in a village here.

It was informed the accused, a former gym trainer, has been living here since he married a local woman.

DPP Danial Mohamad Ali prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented by legal counsel.