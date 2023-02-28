Amending policies, laws need input from various parties, says Fadillah

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 28): Changes relating to existing government policies and laws, on whether they need to be improved, reviewed or repealed need to go through a normal process and get the input of all stakeholders.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said that decisions can only be made by the government after taking into account the results of engagement sessions with various parties.

“When we discuss the relationship with existing policies and legislation, we have to take many things into account,” he said when replying to a supplementary question by Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah (PN-Indera Mahkota) in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Saifuddin asked if the government intended to repeal the Universities and University Colleges Act 1971 (UUCA) as promised in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) manifesto.

Recently, the media reported that Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said that the government does not intend to abolish UUCA as the act is still relevant, especially involving university governance. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —