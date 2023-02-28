Azalina: Other national assets may be at risk to another seizure bid by self-proclaimed ‘Sulu heirs’

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 28): Law Minister Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said today warned that Sulu Sultanate ‘heirs’ could be eyeing other Malaysian assets besides the Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) seizure attempt.

In a Parliamentary briefing session, she said that the self-styled Sulu claimants and their lawyers are trying hard to target the country’s national commercial assets and cited their dubious intentions.

“I want the Opposition and the government lawmakers to be concerned about this issue because it’s about our country’s sovereignty,” she told Members of Parliaments from both sides of the aisle today. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME