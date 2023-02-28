Bank Negara Malaysia urged to act faster in solving online banking scam cases

KUCHING (Feb 28): Human Rights Commissioner for Sarawak Dr John Chew has urged Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) to act faster in solving online banking scam cases, following the latest case of a Sarawakian businessman who allegedly lost RM1 million within 14 seconds after answering a phone call.

He said although there was inadequate information provided in respect to the latest case, the authorities still need to work fast to get to the bottom of this matter.

“Just at face value, it’s not possible (for such a big amount to be transferred), as the maximum amount transferrable online is capped at RM50,000, and I think the default is RM5,000 which you have to actively change if you want a different amount. Bigger sums need a different level of authorisation,” he said when contacted.

Dr Chew opined that the people’s fundamental rights to property as enshrined in the Federal Constitution have been breached if all the online banking scam cases are genuine.

“Trust in our institutions which are the banks, PDRM (police), BNM and MCMC (Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission) is essential for the digital world, or we will keep our money under our pillow cases,” Dr Chew said.

Yesterday the complainant, a 39-year-old businessman known as Mr Lee, claimed that after picking up a call from an unknown number two days ago, he ended up losing the RM1 million to an alleged online banking scam in just 14 seconds.

Lee said the caller had claimed that he was from Poslaju and requesting him to give his One Time Password (OTP).

After sensing was something was wrong, thus he hung up the call and checked his account, only to find out that a withdrawal of the RM1 million had been made from his bank’s savings account without his authorisation.

He then immediately called the bank to lodge a complaint and make a police report and became the latest victims to seek help from the Sarawak DAP over online banking scams.

According to the special assistant to DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, Michael Kong, based on Mr Lee’s online bank transfer records, the money was transferred to an account by the name ‘Celcom Sdn Bhd’ and that, no OTP or notification was sent to Lee.

Meanwhile, netizens on the social media have reacted to the matter, with some of them advising the victims to immediately call 997 (anti online scam police hot line number) in order to trace their missing money before it is too late.