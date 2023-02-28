Dr John Chan retains IKM chairman post for fifth term

KUCHING (Feb 28): Dr John Chan Sung Tong from Chemsain Konsultant Sdn Bhd has been elected as chairman of Institut Kimia Malaysia (IKM) Sarawak Branch for the fifth term.

According to a press statement, he has held the post since 2019.

Chan and his committee members were elected during the 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) which was held recently at Chemsain Konsultant Building here in the presence of IKM vice president Datin Dr Zuriati Zakaria.

Prior to the AGM, Mariana Michael from Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) delivered an informative talk on ‘Greenhouse Gas Reduction Initiatives in Oil and Gas Industry’.

The talk was an initiative of IKM Sarawak Branch in channelling the latest information and related issues in Sarawak to members and the public.

IKM’s roles and functions have been focused on membership development through organising workshops, seminars as well as providing supporting services to the government mainly in promoting science and technology in schools, university and rural communities.

IKM Sarawak have been successfully organising a Karnival Kimia Malaysia (K2M) in promoting science chemistry in rural communities such as Betong (2017), Marudi (2019) and Long Bedian (2022).

A major event this year will be the 9th Network of Inter-Asian Chemistry Educators (NICE) Conference which will be held in Kuching from July 28 to 30.

IKM was inaugurated on April 8, 1967 and incorporated under the Chemists Act 1975 on Nov 1, 1977. It is a statutory professional organisation under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Science, Technology & Innovation.