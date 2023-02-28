Dr Rundi: Aquaculture to be another syllabus of Agriculture Institute

KUCHING (Feb 28): Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said aquaculture will be added in the syllabus of the Agriculture Institute here.

He pointed out that aquaculture is indeed a very lucrative venture or business that the institute should look into.

“We have created an aquaculture industrial area in Rambungan and in Batang Ai.

“So far, I have not seen our Bumiputera boys or girls looking into it as a lucrative business. Now the operators there are also dealing with shrimps and so on for export.

“So I hope with new approach and new syllabus, aquaculture must be emphasised,” he told a press conference after presenting certificates and awards to the 2020/2022 graduands of the institute here yesterday.

Dr Rundi said aquaculture is one field that he considered as having a bright future.

“So we will add aquaculture in our syllabus in the institute, aside from landscape, livestock.

“Not just to produce, we must know how to use artificial insemination or tissue culture and so on for better and higher production,” he said.

He believed having good knowledge and skills in every field of agriculture will change the way many Sarawakians look at farming.

Thus, Sarawakians, especially the farming community, have to change their approach to agriculture, he pointed out.

“We have to treat it as our profession, a profession that will be able to produce a commodity that we are proud of, to be exported overseas and outside Malaysia,” he said.

On another matter, Dr Rundi hoped that allocation for agriculture and food security under Budget 2023 will commensurate with Sarawak’s needs.

He said this is especially to increase food production and to ensure that food security in Sarawak and Malaysia is guaranteed.

“We want to become a net food exporter by 2030. To do that, we need big money, a lot of allocation from the federal and also the state government.

“We hope the allocation will be given to us, commensurate with our needs to ensure food security in Sarawak,” he added.