Duo in Kuching plead guilty to stealing iron rods, fined RM1,000 each

KUCHING (Feb 28): Two men were each fined RM1,000 in default two months’ jail after they pleaded guilty in the Magistrates’ Court here today to stealing 22 iron rods.

Rizal Bakri, 27, and Robert Foo, 48, made the plea before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali to a charge framed under Section 379 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

The Section provides for imprisonment of up to seven years, or fine, or both, on conviction.

The duo jointly committed the offence at an open space at Jalan Kapor here at around 1.30am on Feb 24, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, Rizal and Foo were caught red-handed stealing the iron rods by members of the public.

Police arrived at the scene to take custody of the suspects and seized from them a hacksaw, spanner and wrench, along with the stolen rods.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case, while the two accused were not represented by legal counsel.