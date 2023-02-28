End political disputes, give Hajiji room to develop Sabah – Anwar

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 28): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged all political parties to stop fighting in Sabah and give space to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor to administer and develop the state.

Anwar said instead of using the political arena for staging endless fights and creating enmity, all quarters regardless of their background should come together to develop Sabah.

“Now that there is a mandate, use it to take care of the state. As the leadership has been chosen, we hold to the mandate. If you feel like fighting, wait for the election.

“Now is the time to carry out the mandate to administer the state and uphold the dignity of the state and the people,” he said when delivering his mandate to state and federal civil servants at the Sabah International Convention Centre here on Tuesday.

Anwar said Hajiji’s political astuteness had stabilised the state’s political landscape with his two-thirds majority in the state government.

“Hajiji, even though he is known to be mild-mannered, has used some ‘silat’ moves and stayed in power and even has a majority now,” he said.

“We at federal level welcome this and want this team to work together to galvanise the state,” added Anwar who made his first official visit to Sabah after his appointment as the prime minister.

When asked about his desire to form a similar coalition government in Sabah, Anwar said that it was the prerogative of the state government to decide at the end of the day.

“Our position is that we invite everyone. But based on the state’s peculiar experience, I leave it to Sabah to decide,” he said.

On the Budget 2023, Anwar said among the matters emphasised was the eradication of hardcore poverty involving about 130,000 people.

“There are many (hardcore poor) in Sabah, so we will use all the strength of the state and federal governments to save these people,” he said.

He said it could be done with political will and he believed the people of Sabah were committed in this matter.

On January 6, Hajiji’s position as chief minister was threatened when Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Parti Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and Parti KDM president Datuk Peter Anthony tried to unseat him.

The coup failed when Hajiji managed to get support from 44 assemblymen, including Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) (29), Pakatan Harapan (seven), Umno (five), and one each from Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah, PAS and an independent to form the new state Cabinet.

At the height of political crisis, Anwar met with Hajiji and proposed an all-party unity government involving GRS, Pakatan Harapan with Barisan, Warisan and KDM.

However, Hajiji did not include Sabah Barisan, Warisan and KDM in the reshuffled State Cabinet.

To end his “party-less” status, Hajiji took over the leadership of Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah.

GRS now has control of more than two-thirds of the state assembly, supported by other friendly parties under the coalition.