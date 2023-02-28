Fahmi: RM30 Unity Package prepaid mobile internet plan now on sale

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 28): The Unity Package prepaid mobile internet plan priced at RM30 is on sale from today, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said that through this package, youths, those from the lower income group (B40), senior citizens and persons with disabilities would have access to high-speed Internet services of 30 gigabytes of data for six months, with a speed of 3Mbps (megabits per second) at a lower price.

“The KKD (Ministry of Communications and Digital) has, in a short time, managed to obtain the approval of telecommunication service providers for a package for six months at a favourable price. I would like to thank the companies involved for responding to the government’s call to ease the burden on the people.

“Many other initiatives for telecommunication facilities will be announced soon to ensure that people can enjoy Internet access facilities,” he said in his speech at the launch of the package at the Desa Rejang Multipurpose Hall in Setapak today.

Also present were his deputy, Teo Nie Ching, KKD secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek and representatives from telecommunication companies.

Fahmi said the package involved five telecommunication service providers, namely CelcomDigi, Maxis, UMobile, Telekom Malaysia (TM) and YTL Communications.

In reiterating the ministry’s stand on resolving the problem of dropped calls in 97 per cent of populated areas by June, he said that the KKD would discuss with the telecommunication companies in the coming weeks to identify the affected areas.

He said the move was in line with the ministry’s aspiration and goal to ensure 80 per cent 5G coverage nationwide by the end of this year. — Bernama