Firefighters send 5 SPM students to school after village access road cut off by overflowing water

BAU (Feb 28): The firefighters ensured that five SMK Lake students from Kampung Segubang here were able to go to school to sit for their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination after the access road to their village was cut off due to the overflowing water from the river following a heavy rain.

According to Bau fire station chief Tawang Lingem, they received a call from the Bau district education office at around 6pm to help send the students to school to sit for the examination.

“Three Bomba personnel were sent to assist to send the students to school using a truck and a boat at around 7pm.

“All of the students arrived at the school safely, although they were a little bit late to sit for their examination,” he added.

Tawang said the school had made an arrangement for the students to sit for their examination even though they arrived at the school late.

The operation ended at 10.15am.