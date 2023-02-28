Five in Sibu charged with unlawful possession of forest produce, operating sawmill illegally

SIBU (Feb 28): Five individuals were charged in the Sessions Court here today with unlawful possession of forest produce and operating a sawmill without any licence.

However, only one of the accused was present during the court hearing today and this prompted Sessions Court judge Marutin Pagan to issue warrants of arrest against the other four accused.

Wong, represented by defence counsel Danny Huang, pleaded not guilty to the charges and has been ordered to appear in the court again on March 29.

Marutin allowed him to be released on RM3,000 bail with one local surety.

The five of them are facing two charges framed under Forests Ordinance 2015.

On the first charge, they were accused to be in unlawful possession of 1,237 pieces of sawn timber with the value of RM2,025.90 (inclusive of royalties), a generator set, a forklift, two units of wood planer, one unit of wood bandsaw machine, and 10 units of bandsaw blades.

For this, they were charged under Section 96(1) of the Forests Ordinance 2015, read together with Section 99 of the same Ordinance.

The second charge accused them of operating a sawmill without any licence.

Therefore, they were charged under Section 62(1) of the Forests Ordinance 2015 read together with Section 99 of the same Ordinance.

The offences were allegedly committed at a premises at Mile 3, Jalan Oya here around 10.30am on April 2, 2019.