Flood victims in evacuation centres in Kuching increases to 124

KUCHING (Feb 28): The number of flood victims in Kampung Batu Kitang Jaya increased to 124 victims from 26 families as of 7pm today.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said the flood victims, placed at Surau Nur Hidayah in the village, increased from the 3pm statistics of 107 victims from 23 families.

Meanwhile, the number of flood victims in Bau district remained unchanged from the 3pm statistics.

The overall cumulative tally of flood victims now stands at 144 victims from 34 families.

Three temporary flood relief centres have been opened – one in Kuching and two in Bau.