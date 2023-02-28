Foreign drug peddler in Bintulu nabbed, 12.74g of meth seized

BINTULU (Feb 28): Police arrested a foreign man at Kampung Sinong, here yesterday for alleged possession of methamphetamine.

Bintulu police in a post on its Facebook page yesterday said the 28-year-old suspect had with him 12.74g of the drug, believed meant for distribution in the town area as well as plantation estates.

It added the suspect, who also tested positive for methamphetamine, is being investigated under Sections 39A(1) and 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for possessing and abusing drugs, respectively.

Section 39A(1) provides a jail term of five years and not less than three strokes of the cane, while Section 15(1) carries a fine not exceeding RM5,000 or two years imprisonment, and to be placed under two years of police supervision.

The suspect is also being probed under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963 for not having a valid travel document, and could be fined RM10,000 or jailed for five years, or both, and whipped, if convicted.

Bintulu police chief Supt Batholomew Umpit was quoted in the post calling on the public to channel information on drug-related activities here to the police by calling 086-318304.