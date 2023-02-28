Foreigner in Miri charged with murdering fellow countryman

MIRI (Feb 28) A foreigner was yesterday charged in the Magistrates’ Court here with murdering his fellow countryman on Feb 12.

No plea was recorded from the accused Sibal Hamid, a 40-year-old Suluk, as murder cases are under the purview of the High Court.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, was read to him before Senior Assistant Registrar Randu Rangen.

Section 302 of the Penal Code provides for the mandatory death sentence, upon conviction.

Based on the charge, the accused allegedly caused death of his fellow countryman, ‘Mr. X’ at a vacant area outside the gate of No 14, Lapangan Terbang Miri, Jalan Lapangan Terbang here between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Feb 12 this year.

Following an application by prosecuting officer ASP Mary Ong, the court set March 27 for further mention of the case in the High Court.