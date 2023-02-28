Four-day Mitraf 26 kicks off at Bintang Megamall on March 2

MIRI (Feb 28): See Hua Marketing (SHM) Sdn Bhd in collaboration with Bintang Megamall will hold the 26th edition of Miri Trade Fair (Mitraf 26) from this Thursday (March 2) till Sunday.

The trade fair features more than 90 booths including outdoor food stalls, showcasing a wide range of products and services.

These include property development, kitchen and sanitary wares, home improvements, security solutions, hardware, food and beverages, information technology, consumer goods, beauty and spa, telecommunications, education, handicrafts, toys, fashion accessories, optometry, health and personal care products, financial planning, wedding services, handicrafts, as well as food and beverages.

There will also be a mini food fair located at the outside area of the mall featuring a total of 45 stalls.

The stalls offer local delicacies as well as snacks and foods from countries like Thailand, Japan, Korea and Turkey.

At night, the food fair ‘transforms’ into a night market where visitors can purchase and savour a variety of food. An ice cream truck will also be stationed outside the mall during that time.

In addition, the second floor of the mall features vendors selling packed food and local handicrafts.

Subscribers and readers of The Borneo Post, Utusan Borneo and See Hua Daily News can obtain free gifts in the Subscribers and Readers’ Benefits Programme which will start from 11am throughout the four-day trade fair.

The free gifts include Ibumie instant noodles, Sunstar canned curry chicken, bread, soy sauce and chilli sauce. The sponsors for this event include Borneo MA Smart Vendors Sdn Bhd, Twin Brothers Patisserie, Torymas Enterprise Sdn Bhd and Anita Food Industry Sdn Bhd.

To receive these gifts, subscribers must produce their latest three-month subscription receipts (from November 2022 to January 2023) or yearly receipts and present them at the See Hua service counter.

Apart from participation by the private sector, Mitraf 26 also features government agencies like Employees Provident Fund (EPF), Social Security Organisation (Socso), Legal Aid Bureau, and the Insolvency Department of Malaysia.

On Thursday, a dance and exercise event by Miri Senior Citizen Service Centre will kick-start the day at 10am.

The grand opening of Mitraf 26 by Miri mayor Adam Yii is scheduled at 2pm, followed thereafter by various shows and performances up until the night.

On Friday (March 3), the ‘JSP Joyful Learning Camp’ event takes place from 10am to 6pm.

The highlight of the day is a cooking demonstration at 7pm organised by KTL Delicious Sdn Bhd, the manufacturer Sinang Food pastes. A total of 100 samples of Sinang Food pastes (in 50oz containers) will be given away to visitors.

On Saturday (4 March), a creative ‘Tuffy Buddy DIY’ pencil case-making competition will be held at 10.30am, while at 5pm, visitors can attend a free health talk by KPJ Miri Specialist Hospital on the topic ‘Common Eye Diseases’.

This is followed by a dance show by Unity Dance Academy at 6pm.

The final day of the trade fair (March 5) features a singing competition by Pertubuhan Peminat Muzik Harmoni Miri from 10am till 12.30pm.

This is followed by a children’s colouring contest from 1pm till 3pm, and a children’s dancing and singing show from 3.30pm till 5.30pm.

The highlight of the night will be the Mitraf 26 grand lucky draw scheduled at 8.30pm.

Visitors who spend a minimum of RM100 (even with multiple receipts) at the trade fair or make a booking fee of RM400 on motor vehicles or properties and have registered themselves at the See Hua service counter, are eligible to participate in the draw.

A total of 37 prizes are up for grabs for the lucky draw – among them the grand prize of a Sharp 7.5kg load washing machine.

Other prizes include a cordless garden pruner, high pressure jet cleaner, air fryer, tower fan, toaster, electric oven, rice cooker, food blender, slow cooker, sandwich maker, and Daddy Mee instant noodles.

Mitraf 26 is endorsed by Miri City Council and opens from 10am to 10pm. Admission is free.