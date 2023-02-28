Gagasan Rakyat expects more to hop

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 28): More Opposition assemblymen are expected to join Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) after Petagas assemblyman Datuk Awang Ahmad Sah Sahari quit Parti Warisan on Monday.

Gagasan Rakyat information chief Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan said the reason given by the former Warisan treasurer-general for leaving Warisan was that ‘enough is enough’ on the polemic in politics as it does not help the rakyat to progress.

“So if this (reason) is true, then there could be more who will opt to join Gagasan Rakyat,” he said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The assistant minister in the Chief Minister’s Department was asked if there could be more members or leaders from Warisan making the same move as Awang Ahmad.

Nizam said that the elected representatives especially particularly from Warisan, are disillusioned with the state of affairs in the party led by former chief minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

When asked to comment on Awang Ahmad’s intention to join Gagasan Rakyat, Nizam said personally, he welcomes the decision.

“This is an indicator that Gagasan Rakyat’s fight under the leadership of Datuk Seri Hajiji is something that attracted the people to unite and work together for Sabah.

“GRS’ focus is to bring development and progress to the state and we do not want to focus too much on politicking as this can dampen efforts to bring development to the rakyat in Sabah,” he said.

On Monday, Awang Ahmad became the 10th assemblyman from Warisan to quit the party since the 2020 Sabah snap elections.

The former Warisan Putatan division chief had said that he and his supporters were joining Gagasan Rakyat.

Meanwhile, Nizam said Gagasan Rakyat will officially be launched on March 3 at Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) starting at 7am.

He disclosed that the launching ceremony will be officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor who is also Gagasan Rakyat president.

“We hope that the rakyat in Sabah who share the party and state government’s development agenda will join us as we continue to champion and fight for the rights of the people and the state,” he said.

He expressed hope that the rakyat in Sabah will continue to unite under Gagasan Rakyat and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) to ensure that the state continues to progress.

Nizam disclosed that about 5,000 people from all over the state are expected to attend the launching ceremony.

“We have about 100,000 members, the majority of whom are from Bersatu Sabah. We expect to receive more membership applications from former Bersatu members and those who support the leadership of GRS,” he said.