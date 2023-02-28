Gas cylinder thief in Kuching jailed six months

KUCHING (Feb 28): A man who stole a gas cylinder from a bungalow at Jalan Taman Budaya here last week was sentenced today to six months’ imprisonment.

Osman Watnor, 30, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Zaiton Anuar after the charge framed under Section 380 of the Penal Code was read to him by a court interpreter.

Based on the facts of the case, a 47-year-old woman discovered that one of her gas cylinders was missing from her home on Feb 21 and informed the matter to her husband.

A check of the home’s closed-circuit television showed Osman stealing the gas cylinder at around 5.30pm that day.

Two days later at around 6.30pm, the couple’s son spotted the accused behaving in a suspicious manner near their house compound and proceeded to lodge a police report which led to Osman’s arrest.

Following the arrest, a police team went to a school near Jalan McDougall and recovered the stolen gas cylinder from a security guard there who had purchased it from Osman.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang, while Osman was unrepresented.