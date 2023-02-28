JCI Padawan’s new leadership vows to bring chapter to greater heights

KUCHING (Feb 28): The new leadership of the Padawan chapter of Junior Chamber International (JCI) vows to bring the team to greater heights, in line with its focus on ‘3S’ that stands for ‘sustainability, systematic and synergy’.

Vincent Tang, the elected president for 2023, says this is stated in his presidential theme ‘Leap Ahead’.

“We, in JCI Padawan, strongly adhere to our creed, vision and mission – all aimed at ensuring the sustainability of our chapter.

“Moreover, we strongly believe that the key to running a successful organisation is taking care of the interests of our members.

“With the right collaboration and support, we believe we can empower more young active citizens in creating a positive change,” he said in a statement issued today in connection with JCI Padawan’s seventh installation and awards ceremony held at Borneo Cultures Museum here recently.

Tang, 30, takes over the chapter’s leadership from Kristaine Alexander, who is now JCI Malaysia national vice-president.

The ceremony was witnessed by guest-of-honour, Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap.

Others present included JCI Malaysia national president Matt Ngai, executive vice-president Johnny Bong who is also JCI Area Sarawak chairman, event’s organising chairman Jackie Ling, as well as JCI Padawan’s past presidents Yap Kuoh Haw, William Bong, Kiing Sie Ying and Rachael Justin.

The JCI is a global leadership development organisation for young active citizens aged 18 to 40.

In Malaysia, it is estimated that there are 3,155 members representing 73 local JCI chapters, and from the total number, 515 members are from Sarawak.

For more information about JCI Padawan, contact its secretary Douglas Bong via official.jcipadawan@gmail.com, or 014-697 7701.