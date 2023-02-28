Julaihi invited to speak at Mobile World Congress 2023 forum in Spain

KUCHING (Feb 28): Sarawak Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Julaihi Narawi has been invited to speak at a forum hosted by Huawei Technologies during the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC23) in Barcelona, Spain.

In a statement, the ministry said Julaihi, who spoke at the forum on the first day of the congress on Feb 27, touched on the state complementing the effort of the federal government to implement telecommunication infrastructures in the quest to accelerate the digital transformation in Sarawak.

“The honourable minister spoke on the provision of telecommunication connectivity for rural communities in Sarawak at this forum which was attended by 150 international delegates,” added the ministry.

Julaihi also shared with the attendees on the various connectivity technologies deployed to provide connectivity for the rural communities.

Professionals and industrial players from around the world and across verticals related to connectivity, digital innovation and technology have converged at MWC23, making it the largest and most influential event for the connectivity and mobile communications sector.

“These telecommunication industry experts will share knowledge, insights, recent achievements and innovations related to the digital and telecommunication ecosystem,” said the ministry.

MWC23 features a congress and exhibition focusing on the telecommunication industry’s latest technologies such as 5G Advance Technologies; the Roadmap and Potential of 6G Future; New Immersive Experience, Extended Reality and Metaverse; Financial Technology; De-carbonisation and Quantum Technologies for a Sustainable Future; and Cybersecurity in the Digital Ecosystem among others.

“Among the objectives of attending the MWC23 are to explore other alternative solutions and inter-networking solutions which will spur the growth of the telecommunication ecosystem.”

The ministry said the Sarawak delegation led by Julaihi to the week-long congress will be able to get insights into the latest telecommunication connectivity and digital innovations as well as technologies showcased by leading industry players and professionals.

“A strong contact portfolio and potential collaborations with these industry players and professionals in developing the telecommunication sector in Sarawak will greatly improve the telecommunication infrastructure development in Sarawak.”

Julaihi also invited the professionals and industry players to the World Congress on Innovation and Technology (WCIT) 2023 which will be hosted by Sarawak from Oct 4 to 6 in Kuching.

Among those from Sarawak who attended the MWC23 are the two Deputy Ministers Datuk Liwan Lagang and Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi; the ministry’s permanent secretary Jafri Lias; Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation’s chief executive officer Sudarnoto Osman, as well as officers from the ministry, State Attorney-General Chambers (SAG), Sarawak Information Network System (Sains), Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB), SDEC and industry partners.